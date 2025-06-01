OPPO And The UEFA Champions League Final: Powering Football Innovation On And Off The Pitch



MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2025 - The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season reached its spectacular conclusion on 31 May at Munich Football Arena. As the Official Smartphone Product Partner of the prestigious competition for the third consecutive year, OPPO celebrated the event with a series of football-related CSR programs and cultural activations around the final as well as reaffirming its commitment to supporting football through innovation in technology and social initiatives. By integrating cutting-edge technology into football and strengthening connections between fans and the game worldwide, OPPO continues to empower footballers and supporters to truly "Make Your Moment", creating unforgettable experiences both on and off the pitch.





Fans take a virtual selfie with virtual Lamine Yamal powered by OPPO AI

Watch the Game Like Never Before with OPPO Technology

Inside the Champions Village at Munich Football Arena, OPPO brought together football culture, highlights from the UEFA Champions League history, and the sporting spirit of Munich alongside the company's latest AI technologies and camera innovations. Football fans from around the world were given the chance to take AI-powered selfies with a virtual avatar of Spanish football prodigy and OPPO Global Brand Ambassador, Lamine Yamal, at the interactive booth, making their own hero moment powered by OPPO AI. Inter Milan legend, Marco Materazzi, also made a surprise appearance at the OPPO Hospitality Lounge, where he met with fans and demonstrated the latest OPPO technology.

Alongside the OPPO and UEFA Champions League highlights on display at the Champions Village, the event also featured a showcase of OPPO's latest AI and photography technology. Pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography, OPPO's new camera zoom technology eliminates typical user challenges when shooting photo and video from a distance, enabling even spectators in the highest stands to capture stunning close-ups as if standing on the sidelines. Enhanced by other OPPO AI features like AI Unblur and AI Eraser, OPPO's camera technology empowers fans to effortlessly capture goals, saves, and more epic moments, transforming the on-pitch excitement into timeless, unforgettable memories.





Legendary moments on the pitch captured by OPPO technology

Creating a Global Platform for Football Culture Through Technology

On the eve of the UEFA Champions League Final, OPPO invited Global Brand Ambassador Kaká, and Brazilian football legend Cafu, to lead a series of charity football training clinics for youth athletes from Brazil in Munich, providing a rare opportunity for the young footballers to learn directly from their football idols. Following the training, former England international and popular broadcaster, Micah Richards also joined for an exclusive 5v5 match with the up-and-coming players, with the legends using OPPO's AI-powered technology to capture picture-perfect moments from the pitch.

On the day of the final, OPPO also brought together Kaká, UEFA Champions League legend Esteban Matías Cambiasso Deleau, and Chinese youth women footballers for a game of the ancient Chinese football-like sport, Cuju, connecting diverse football cultures past and present while showcasing football's unifying power.

Through this extensive program of activities around the competition, OPPO is creating a global platform that connects fans and players around the world through the common language of football. By helping to promote football, improve players' technical skills, and provide inspiration from football heroes, these programs create valuable opportunities for youth development, elevating both the game and football culture globally.





Kaká, Micah Richards and Cafu coached and played a friendly 5v5 game with young players from Brazil

Empowering the Next Generation of Footballers Worldwide Through Community Programs

Alongside its activations at this year's final, OPPO has been implementing a range of diverse sports development and talent cultivation programs worldwide throughout the season in its third year as the Official Smartphone Product Partner of the UEFA Champions League.

In Brazil, OPPO has launched a comprehensive sports initiative across four communities in São Paulo to support youth football development. The program includes renovating local football pitches, donating sports equipment and supplies, providing professional training sessions, and facilitating pathways for young players to enter professional clubs.

In Egypt, OPPO teamed up with The Maker Football School for The Maker OPPO Dream League-a nationwide youth football tournament aimed at discovering and developing Egypt's top young football talent. In addition to hosting the competitive tournament, OPPO has provided comprehensive coaching and world-class player development programs to help aspiring young footballers turn their dreams into reality.

In Mexico, OPPO also announced a strategic partnership with UNESCO, the municipal institutes of Sports of Puebla and Chihuahua to empower aspiring young football players across the country. Through the collaboration, OPPO will provide essential training equipment and cutting-edge technology to nurture the next generation of football talent and inspire professional football aspirations among local youth.





OPPO is partnering with UNESCO, the municipal institutes of Sports of Puebla and Chihuahua to support aspiring young football players in the country.

Since beginning its partnership with the UEFA Champions League, OPPO has continued to empower football fans worldwide, with its advanced technologies and products making it easy than ever for fans to capture, share, and relive the game's most thrilling moments. Inside the stadium, OPPO's cutting-edge devices enable fans to preserve iconic match highlights and amplify their passion for football. Beyond the stadium, OPPO is also collaborating with global communities to provide development platforms, resources, and technologies that drive the sustainable growth of football.

Moving forward, OPPO remains committed to connecting football fans worldwide through technology and unlocking the sport's untapped potential while empowering more football players and fans to "Make Your Moment".

