OPPO And The UEFA Champions League Final: Powering Football Innovation On And Off The Pitch

OPPO is partnering with UNESCO, the municipal institutes of Sports of Puebla and Chihuahua to support aspiring young football players in the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.