QC Set To Launch Udhiyah Projects, Humanitarian Interventions Across Over 40 Countries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) prepares to implement Udhiyah projects, as well as a series of humanitarian and development initiatives across over 40 countries, including Qatar.
This is part of QC's Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH 2025 campaign, launched under the theme 'The Greatest Days'.
Through these projects, QC aspires to distribute meat from approximately 45,300 sheep and cattle across 40 countries worldwide, including the State of Qatar, in a bid to revive a profound religious tradition and reinforce the principles of solidarity and compassion.
Backed by the generosity of benevolent donors in Qatar, the initiative is expected to benefit over 850,000 individuals.
The focus will be on crisis-affected countries and regions such as Syria, Palestine (including Gaza), Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia.
Amid Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis, QC reaffirms its commitment to dignity and care. Sacrificial animals (Adahi) designated for Gaza will be slaughtered on schedule, expertly cut, and securely packaged to preserve freshness.
The moment border crossings reopen, the meat will be swiftly delivered to families in need, ensuring they too can share in the blessings of Eid.
QC's Udhiyah distribution will take place in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kosovo, Nepal, Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Palestine, Syria, Tanzania, Niger, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Lebanon, South Africa, Malaysia, Yemen, Chad, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Turkey, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti, Mauritania, Togo, Benin, and Burundi.
In Qatar, the project will distribute sacrificial meat from 4,000 sheep to around 30,000 individuals, spreading the joy of Eid.
Beyond Udhiyah, the 'Greatest Days' campaign invites contributions to broader relief efforts, including food baskets with essential supplies, which are expected to be distributed in Somalia, Chad, Kenya, Pakistan, Sudan, Ivory Coast, and Yemen, in addition to delivering aid to Rohingya and Sudanese refugees.
The development projects mobilized under the campaign seek to rally support for a range of critical interventions, including water initiatives aimed at closing the potable water gap in African nations and economic empowerment programs designed to uplift vulnerable families and enable them to achieve self-reliance in targeted countries.
The campaign also encompasses humanitarian assistance efforts and the implementation of additional high-impact projects.
To mark this occasion, QC has called upon benefactors from both Qatari citizens and residents to seize the blessings of Dhul-Hijjah's first ten days by supporting its charitable projects, emphasizing the profound spiritual reward of virtuous deeds during this sacred time.
