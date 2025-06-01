403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QRCS, Qatar Charity Conduct 100 Free Heart Catheterization Procedures For Yemeni Patients
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in partnership with Qatar Charity, has concluded a project providing 100 free therapeutic heart catheterization procedures for patients in Yemen.
In a statement Saturday, QRCS said the project included supplying solutions, medications, medical equipment, and consumables at the Cardiology, Vascular, and Kidney Transplant Center in Taiz city. The total cost of the project reached USD 100,000, funded by charitable donors in Qatar.
Dr. Abu Dharr Al Jundi, director of the Cardiology, Vascular and Kidney Transplant Center in Yemen, expressed gratitude to the donors represented by Qatar Charity and QRCS for responding to the patients' urgent needs. He noted that 403 diagnostic catheterization procedures and 100 therapeutic catheterizations were performed as part of the initiative.
Dr. Al Jundi described this support as a continuation of efforts by both organizations to enhance the center's capabilities and improve its medical efficiency in the catheterization department.
He explained that since its establishment three years ago, the center has faced many challenges, including the outdated catheterization equipment previously available and the complete lack of cardiac catheterization services in the region it covers - factors that contributed to the deaths of many heart patients.
The director highlighted that the center now performs both diagnostic and complex therapeutic catheterizations, including emergency and scheduled procedures, which represent the latest advancements in interventional cardiology. The center also carries out modern techniques, such as valve implantation via catheterization, in collaboration with experts from other countries. He affirmed the team's ambition to elevate the center to the level of leading global institutions.
Therapeutic catheterization and stent placement are among the most common and effective medical procedures for aiding recovery in patients with arterial blockages. They restore smooth blood flow by reopening arteries, help prevent life-threatening complications, and allow patients to return home the same day after a successful procedure.
In a statement Saturday, QRCS said the project included supplying solutions, medications, medical equipment, and consumables at the Cardiology, Vascular, and Kidney Transplant Center in Taiz city. The total cost of the project reached USD 100,000, funded by charitable donors in Qatar.
Dr. Abu Dharr Al Jundi, director of the Cardiology, Vascular and Kidney Transplant Center in Yemen, expressed gratitude to the donors represented by Qatar Charity and QRCS for responding to the patients' urgent needs. He noted that 403 diagnostic catheterization procedures and 100 therapeutic catheterizations were performed as part of the initiative.
Dr. Al Jundi described this support as a continuation of efforts by both organizations to enhance the center's capabilities and improve its medical efficiency in the catheterization department.
He explained that since its establishment three years ago, the center has faced many challenges, including the outdated catheterization equipment previously available and the complete lack of cardiac catheterization services in the region it covers - factors that contributed to the deaths of many heart patients.
The director highlighted that the center now performs both diagnostic and complex therapeutic catheterizations, including emergency and scheduled procedures, which represent the latest advancements in interventional cardiology. The center also carries out modern techniques, such as valve implantation via catheterization, in collaboration with experts from other countries. He affirmed the team's ambition to elevate the center to the level of leading global institutions.
Therapeutic catheterization and stent placement are among the most common and effective medical procedures for aiding recovery in patients with arterial blockages. They restore smooth blood flow by reopening arteries, help prevent life-threatening complications, and allow patients to return home the same day after a successful procedure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment