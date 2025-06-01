Qatar Hosts Workshop To Coordinate Gulf Policies On Preparation, Assessment Of Ndcs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), organised a Gulf workshop on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with the participation of representatives from GCC countries.

The workshop aimed to discuss and coordinate Gulf policies related to the preparation and assessment of NDCs in order to address climate change.

The event sought to build national capacities within GCC states and enhance their understanding of climate change, while supporting the development of updated NDCs that align with evolving climate challenges, the Paris Agreement requirements, and both national and international Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also served as a platform for exchanging insights and working toward the formulation of a comprehensive and ambitious joint NDC report that reflects the aspirations of GCC countries.

The workshop featured a review of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Paris Agreement, and its principles and provisions, with particular focus on Gulf countries' priorities in this domain.

One session was dedicated to the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR), during which participants discussed common regional challenges and available opportunities to enhance coordination and integration in report preparation, in addition to reviewing related national policies. Further discussions addressed the review of existing NDCs across Gulf nations, including methodologies for drafting them, the presentation of a practical model, and a discussion on national priorities in updating their climate commitments.

The workshop concluded with a high-level strategic discussion session where participants reviewed the outcomes, agreed on key recommendations, and outlined the next steps to enhance joint climate action among GCC states. The outcomes will be submitted to relevant authorities for inclusion in future national planning frameworks.