President Of Russian Republic Of Ingushetia Meets Qatar's Ambassador
QNA
Doha, Qatar: HE President of the Russian Republic of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov met HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.
