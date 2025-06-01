Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Russian Republic Of Ingushetia Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2025-06-01 04:01:01
QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE President of the Russian Republic of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov met HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.

