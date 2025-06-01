Fear Of India Will Divide Pakistan Into Pieces, Says Nishikant Dubey

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying that there is rebellion everywhere against its army and the fear of India will divide it into pieces.

He said that Pakistan is so burdened with debt that people are suffering from hunger and thirst.

"There is rebellion everywhere against the Pakistani army, which is following the tradition of bullets in exchange for bread," Dubey said.

"Pakistan sees its country being divided into pieces, so it is calling the fight for bread in Balochistan a fight against Islam, and is calling the citizens of its country agents of India. This fear of India will divide Pakistan into pieces," he wrote on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated).

Dubey, in his post on X, also shared an official letter from the Pakistan government's Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control.

The letter is dated May 31, 2025, with the subject: "Reference to terrorist organisations in official correspondence and documents" written on it.

Pakistan has alleged that the unrest in Balochistan is happening "at the behest of India" and this is "detrimental to Islamic faith and sovereignty of Pakistan".

The people in Balochistan have been fighting for their rights, resources and dignity to live for the past several decades. The Baloch people, who are a unique ethno-linguistic group, have been the victims of marginalisation and subjugation in Pakistan.

Despite being one of the largest Pakistani provinces, this region remains relatively underdeveloped and least populated. The region has abundant natural resources, which are being exploited by the Pakistani Army and other government bodies without giving any benefits to the locals. The people have intensified the struggle lately, even as a majority of their leaders have been arrested and imprisoned.

A large number of civilians have also been arrested, and the Pakistan Army is notorious for extrajudicial killings in the region, which has further fuelled the hatred. The people in the region have been denied even the basic rights.

Not taking into consideration the genuine demands of the people, the Pakistani government has labelled their protests as terrorist activities.

In the Pakistan government's letter, it is mentioned that "keeping in view the involvement of some organisations and groups in terrorist activities in Balochistan, at the behest of India (Hindustan), which are detrimental to Islamic faith and sovereignty of Pakistan, and customary traditions, it has been decided that, henceforth, all Terrorist Groups and Organizations operating in Balochistan will be referred to as 'Fitna al Hindustan'."

The letter states that the "change aims to reflect the true nature and ideology of these terrorist organisations and groups and nefarious designs of India (Hindustan) against the people of Pakistan". The communication further says that all government entities need to adopt and use this stance.

Dubey has also questioned the IMF loan to Pakistan.

He said in another post on X that whether IMF or China, America, Saudi Arabia or Turkey is giving a loan to Pakistan, all the money will go down the drain.

"Worthless Pakistan will perish under the burden of debt," he said.