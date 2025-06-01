403
Deadly Fire Sweeps Through Hospital in Germany, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN) A deadly overnight fire tore through a hospital in Hamburg’s Hohenfelde district, claiming the lives of three patients and leaving more than 50 others injured, according to local officials on Sunday.
Emergency services reported that the blaze erupted shortly after midnight in the hospital’s geriatric ward, located on the first floor. The flames rapidly extended to the second floor, unleashing dense smoke that permeated every level of the building.
In a statement, the Hamburg fire department revealed that two individuals are currently fighting for their lives. Sixteen others suffered serious injuries, while 36 additional people were treated for minor wounds.
Rescue teams launched an urgent and large-scale response, breaking windows to evacuate patients as thick plumes of smoke filled the facility. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in the early hours of the morning.
The exact cause of the fire is still being determined, as investigations remain ongoing.
