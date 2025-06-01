403
ColorBar Unveils a Bold New Brand Identity with its #RevealYourMagic Campaign
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 29th May 2025 – ColorBar Cosmetics, one of the most iconic beauty brands, steps boldly into a new era with the launch of its latest campaign, #RevealYourMagic — a re-imagination of beauty as a personal, expressive, and powerful experience. At the core of this transformation is Mr. Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director of ColorBar, whose vision breathes new life into the brand through a refined identity that luxuriously celebrates individuality and emotion, not convention, all while setting the tone for ColorBar’s evolution into a global beauty brand.
The new ColorBar invites everyone to reveal their inner magic, unapologetically. This philosophy is vividly expressed through a striking new visual identity, where a rich rust orange merges with luminous gold, symbolizing grounded authenticity and elevated self-expression with luxury.
At the centre of this refresh is a powerful brand film which captures the essence of ColorBar’s evolved identity. Featuring five personas—Bold, Glam, Demure, Radiant, and Playful, the campaign expands the idea of beauty as a spectrum of moods and expressions. Each of these personas is brought to life through a diverse cast, with one of them represented by a male — a thoughtful nod to the brand’s beliefs.
The brand film showcases ColorBar’s dedication to challenging conventions and embracing individuality beyond gender boundaries. Each persona is brought to life through a diverse cast of global faces, each reflecting a distinct cultural lens, resulting in a rich mosaic of perspectives, styles, and stories. This creative direction reinforces the brand’s intent to resonate with a global audience and broaden its cultural relevance. In doing so, the film subtly yet powerfully broadens the lens of identity, inviting everyone, regardless of who they are, to find their expression.
Watch the film here: Brand Film
Reflecting on the brand’s evolution, Mr. Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, ColorBar Cosmetics, shares, “This moment is more than a refresh—it’s a reawakening of our purpose. ColorBar has always stood for individuality, fearlessness, and the freedom to be. With this next chapter, we’re not just elevating how beauty looks, we’re elevating how it feels. We believe that beauty isn’t about fitting in, but about standing out as who you truly are. Because the most powerful thing you can be is your magical self.”
Watch the founder’s message here: Founder’s Video
As ColorBar evolves, it also expands. Alongside its new identity, the brand is scaling up with more immersive retail spaces and preparing to enter global markets including the USA and the Middle East. Already available in Russia, ColorBar is steadily charting its course toward becoming a truly global beauty brand — bringing its philosophy of expressive, inclusive beauty to a wider audience across continents. New offerings across skincare, fragrances, and a 360° wellness line will join its portfolio, backed by science, innovation, and a commitment to high-performance, skin-loving formulations. With its long-standing commitment to being 100% vegan, cruelty-free, PETA-certified, ISO-certified, and on track to becoming extensively sustainable by 2026–27, ColorBar continues to blend ethical values with beauty backed by science - where innovation meets integrity.
