Trump claims China broke trade agreement
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump announced on Friday that he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping after accusing China of breaking a trade agreement that they reached on earlier this month, a development that could reignite trade tensions after a brief period of optimism following the Geneva deal.
Trump informed journalists in the Oval Office that “they violated a big part of the agreement we made.”
"I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."
Trump's comments came after he accused China of breaching the initial trade deal that followed talks in Geneva on May 10-11, potentially escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Previously on Friday, Trump had shared on social media that his tariffs had placed China in "grave economic danger," citing factory closures and "civil unrest."
He claimed he quickly negotiated a trade deal with China to "save them," which he said restored stability to China's economy.
Additionally, he stated that "everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US.”
In response, China pointed to US restrictions on chip exports, urging Washington to reverse its "erroneous" measures.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” China's embassy representative in Washington, Liu Pengyu, reported by a news agency.
In response, China pointed to US restrictions on chip exports, urging Washington to reverse its "erroneous" measures.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” China's embassy representative in Washington, Liu Pengyu, reported by a news agency.
