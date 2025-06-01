403
Global Development Actors Converge for Impact: LLF Forum Drives Progress on the Sidelines of Islamic Development Bank Annual General Meetings 2025
(MENAFN- djembe consultants)
Algiers, The Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF) concluded its Transforming Lives and Livelihoods Forum: Mobilize for Impact on May 22, 2025, at the Djemila Auditorium during the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Annual Meetings. This pivotal event convened ministers, development experts, and financial leaders, fostering nuanced discussions that illuminated pathways to address poverty, inequality, and climate challenges across Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
Moderated by James Carty, Head of Middle East and East Asia Gates Foundation, and Syed Husain Quadri, Director of Resilience and Climate Action, Islamic Development Bank - the forum’s two panel sessions delivered strategic advancements through thoughtful exchange.
The first panel, Bridging National and Global Development Goals, featured H.E. Ahmed Shiyam, Maldives’ Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, H.E. Henry Musa Kpaka, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, and H.E. Jamoliddin Abdullozoda, Tajikistan’s Minister of Health and Social Protection. The session explored how LLF empowers national governments to fulfill global commitments, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by providing tailored financing and technical expertise.
LLF’s support was recognized for enabling the Maldives to enhance sustainable fisheries management, Sierra Leone to bolster agricultural productivity, and Tajikistan to strengthen health systems, aligning national priorities with international frameworks. The dialogue culminated in three countries pledging to adopt LLF’s community-focused models to advance policy coherence and local ownership, reinforcing global development goals.
The second panel, Financing Impact: Converging Capital and Collaboration for Inclusive Growth, included Greta Bull of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gurbuz Gonul of IRENA, Julia Neilson of the OECD, and Sofiane Mazari of Crédit Populaire d’Algérie.
Centered on access to finance and debt sustainability, the session highlighted LLF’s innovative financing model, which blends grants with concessional loans to fund critical projects in health, agriculture, and infrastructure without exacerbating debt burdens. This approach was praised by the panelists for easing fiscal pressures on lower-income countries while enabling scalable investments.
Panelists proposed additional solutions: Mazari championed sovereign sukuk to attract private capital for development projects, Gonul advocated for renewable energy financing to lower operational costs and enhance energy access, Bull emphasized scaling women’s economic collectives to broaden financial inclusion, and Nielson proposed policy reforms to improve trade and investment frameworks, ensuring equitable access to finance. These ideas, sharpened through rigorous discourse, are expected to inspire new programmatic commitments to bolster LLF’s financing framework.
The forum sparked new collaborations among governments, donors, and private sector leaders, reinforcing LLF’s role as a key driver of sustainable development in the global south. The panel outcomes and key takeaways underscored LLF’s impact in enhancing millions of lives through diversified incomes, resilient infrastructure, and robust health systems, setting a benchmark for global cooperation.
