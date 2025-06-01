403
Ukrainian drones attack apartment locations in western Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian kamikaze drones targeted residential neighborhoods in Russia’s Kursk Region overnight and throughout Saturday, injuring 14 people, including four children, according to Acting Governor Aleksandr Khinshteyn.
In the town of Rylsk, drone strikes hit two five-story apartment buildings, injuring seven individuals, among them a family with two children. Several residents were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
In the village of Artakovo, drones damaged two buildings and a garage. A family of three present during the attack was also hospitalized. Later, two more children were reported wounded in a drone strike in Lgov District and are receiving medical treatment in moderate condition.
A drone also struck an agricultural facility in Rylsk District, lightly injuring two people and causing a large fire. Additionally, the village of Begoscha was hit in the afternoon, where a drone set a private home ablaze. The 97-year-old resident escaped unharmed and was evacuated.
Governor Khinshteyn urged local residents to stay vigilant amid the ongoing attacks, calling them “vile” and reminding people to take care of themselves.
Ukraine has increased strikes deep within Russian territory since the first direct peace talks between the two sides in three years were held on May 16 in Istanbul. Moscow has suggested a second round of talks on June 2, but Kiev has yet to confirm its participation.
At a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Russia’s envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of manipulating the US to push for a ceasefire while denying claims that Russian forces intentionally target civilians. He maintained that Moscow’s strikes are directed solely at military targets.
