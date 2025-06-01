Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Worries Over Trump's Approach Toward Putin

EU Worries Over Trump's Approach Toward Putin


2025-06-01 03:14:10
(MENAFN) European Union representatives have reportedly grown uneasy over U.S. Leader Donald Trump's perceived unwillingness to exert significant pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in relation to the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a news agency.

Earlier this week, Trump declared that Putin is “playing with fire” following a wave of extensive Russian assaults on Ukrainian military-connected infrastructure.

These strikes were said to be retaliation for a notable rise in Ukrainian drone operations that allegedly targeted civilian locations within Russian territory.

Although Trump's language was strong, he has thus far avoided endorsing what Senator Lindsey Graham described as “bone-crushing” economic penalties aimed at Moscow.

In a report published Thursday, the news outlet referenced an anonymous EU official who commented that it is “very clear there is something holding him [Trump] back from actually putting more pressure on Putin.”

The official speculated that Trump might be prioritizing a renewed relationship with Russia over achieving peace in Ukraine.

“He may want the reset with Russia most of all, more than peace. If he just wants to get the war ended so he can do these deals [with Putin], then he may be weighing the cost of poisoning their potential relationship,” the source remarked.

When questioned on Thursday about whether he still believes Putin is genuinely pursuing a diplomatic route to resolve the conflict, Trump responded: “I will let you know in about two weeks. We are going to find out whether or not he is tapping us along or not. And if he is, we will respond a little bit differently.”

MENAFN01062025000045017167ID1109620878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search