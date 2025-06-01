'Dear Mummy, Papa...': Tej Pratap's Emotional Message For Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi After Ouster From RJD

A week after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and disowned by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap on Sunday shared a message addressing his parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi, where he pleaded for their love. In a post on X, he also blamed conspiracies for his ouster from both the party and the family.

"My dear mom and dad.... My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else," Tej Pratap said on X.

"Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand, who do politics with me. Just mummy papa, may you both always be healthy and happy," he added.

मेरे प्यारे मम्मी पापा....मेरी सारी दुनिया बस आपदोनों में ही समाई है।भगवान से बढ़कर है आप और आपका दिया कोई भी आदेश।आप है तो सबकुछ है मेरे पास।मुझे सिर्फ आपका विश्वास और प्यार चाहिए ना कि कुछ और।पापा आप नही होते तो ना ये पार्टी होती और ना मेरे साथ राजनीति करने वाले कुछ जयचंद जैसे...

The post came days after the RJD patriarch expelled his eldest son from the party for six years, accusing him of disregarding moral values and harming the family's principles.

Tej Pratap Yadav reveals 12-year-old relationship, gets expelled

The decision followed a controversial Facebook post by Tej Pratap in which he revealed a 12-year-long relationship with a woman named Anushka, a post he later said was the result of his account being "hacked". The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago.

Notably, Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

In a statement on X, Lalu Yadav said, "The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार...

He further announced, "Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life.

Earlier reacting to the incident, Tej Pratap's brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, backed the expulsion of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both his family and the party over a serious breach of moral and social values and said politics and personal life are different.

"...We also don't like such things, and whatever decision Lalu Yadav, that party's chief and my father, has taken, we are with that. Politics and personal life are different. He (Tej Pratap Yadav) is my big brother, and what decisions he makes in his personal life are up to him only; what do I have to do with that? He knows all the profit and loss that his decision will incur..." Yadav said.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar that are slated for polls later this year.