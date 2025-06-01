Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Vs Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Biggest Clash Awaiting In 2026


2025-06-01 03:11:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Drishyam 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's King are set to release on October 2, 2026. Get ready for a box office battle between Ajay Devgn and SRK! What will be the outcome of this clash of titans?</strong></p><img>The makers of Ajay Devgn's blockbuster 'Drishyam' recently revealed that the third installment is on its way.<img>The much-awaited 'Drishyam 3' will hit theaters on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2026.<img>SRK and Suhana Khan's 'King' is also slated for release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2026.<img>'King' is considered one of the biggest films, starring SRK, Suhana, Deepika, Rani, Jackie, Abhishek, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat.<img>If 'King' and 'Drishyam 3' release on October 2nd, it'll be 2026's biggest clash. SRK and Ajay will clash after 13 years. Their last clash was 'Son of Sardaar' vs. 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

