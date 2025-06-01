R Madhavan Net Worth: All About His Income, Assets, Remuneration, And Personal Life

R Madhavan's journey from a budding actor to a successful entrepreneur and industry leader is truly inspiring. His wealth, assets, and career choices reflect his dedication and passion for cinema.

R Madhavan, a celebrated actor in Indian cinema, has built an impressive career spanning decades. Known for his versatility and charm, he has amassed significant wealth through films, endorsements, and business ventures. Let's take a closer look at his net worth, earnings, assets, and personal life.

As of 2025, R Madhavan's net worth is estimated to be around $15 million (approximately ₹115 crores INR). His primary sources of income include acting, brand endorsements, and film production. He reportedly charges ₹6 crores per film and earns ₹1 crore per advertisement.

Madhavan owns multiple properties across India, including a lavish home in Chennai worth ₹11 crores. He also has a passion for automobiles, with a collection featuring Range Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Porsche 911, and Audi. Additionally, he is an avid biker, owning models like Yamaha V-Max, BMW K1600 GTL, and Ducati Diavel.

Beyond acting, Madhavan has ventured into film production. He co-owns Leukos Films, a production house, with his wife, Sarita Bijle. His involvement in filmmaking has further contributed to his wealth and influence in the industry.

Born on June 1, 1970, in Jamshedpur, Madhavan pursued a career in electronics before transitioning into acting. Over the years, he has won multiple awards, including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and SIIMA Awards. His contributions to cinema extend beyond acting, as he currently serves as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.