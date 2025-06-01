From Newspapers To Medical Care: Redditor Lists Things That Are Basic In India But Luxuries Abroad

Think newspapers delivered to your doorstep early in the morning or a quick visit to the doctor without breaking the bank sounds normal? Not everywhere! One Redditor recently sparked a lively conversation by listing everyday things Indians take for granted. AshutoshRaiK posted a video on IndiaSpeaks channel, which looks into the comforts often overlooked in India.

The person in the video says that he travels for work six months in a year and has noticed some of the contrasting features in India and abroad.

“We criticise India a lot,” he says,“but there are things we consider basic here that are far from basic elsewhere.”

He starts with newspapers, pointing out how they're delivered to Indian homes by 7 am for just a few rupees. In contrast, newspapers abroad are often pricey and less accessible. He then mentions cable TV-getting around 300 channels in India for Rs 400 to Rs 800 a month is normal, while overseas, similar access is either unavailable or comes with a steep price.

The video also highlights the speed of services in India: groceries and medicines are delivered within 15 to 30 minutes in most cities. The video praises Indian airports as well, noting that despite handling heavy traffic, they function fairly smoothly.“Just look at Heathrow last year or Newark in the US-it's complete chaos over there,” he adds.

When it comes to healthcare, he compares India's efficiency to delays in systems like the UK's NHS.“In London, getting a dentist appointment can take months. In India, you can see a dentist the next day and even get a surgery done within days,” he explains.

While he acknowledges India's issues-such as infrastructure gaps, pollution, and corruption-he concludes that there are many aspects of life in India that deserve more appreciation.