PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Ahmedabad? Here's What The Weather Forecast Predicts

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians set to square off in a crucial IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 2.

Punjab Kings had received a second shot to qualify for the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have inched closer to booking their spot for the title clash against RCB after defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator at the same venue.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face off for the first time in the history of IPL playoffs, and the two sides will battle for a spot in the final against the red-hot side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to make amends and redeem themselves following their disappointing performance against RCB, while Mumbai Indians will be riding high on confidence after eliminating Gujarat Titans from the tournament.

Will rain play a part in PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2?

As Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians gear up for the much-anticipated Qualifier 2 clash, the question is whether rain will spoil the fun. Seven matches took place in Ahmedabad, and none of them were either washed out or interrupted by rain. However, with the monsoon season underway, the fans are wondering if the weather will stay clear or if rain will finally make an appearance and impact this high-stakes knockout game.

According to Accuweather, the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be at 28 degrees Celsius during the night, as the match will take place at 7:30. However, the possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms is expected to be 42% and 8%, respectively. This means there is a moderate chance of rain interruption during the match, and unlikely to be severe enough to cause a washout. The cloud cover is expected to be at 19%, which suggests that there might be some cloudiness, but it will not significantly hamper the progression of the match.

The last two playoff matches in Mullanpur went smoothly without any interruption from rain, and the fans will be hoping for similar weather conditions in Ahmedabad so that Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians can unfold without any disruptions.

What to expect from the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 clash?

The Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians is expected to be exciting as the two sides will look to put up a good fight in order to book their spot in he title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians met only once in the ongoing IPL, with the Shreyas Iyer-led side winning by seven wickets at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26. In IPL history, the two sides have met 32 times, with MI leading 17-15 over PBKS, but with a spot in the final on the line, records will count for little as both teams aim to deliver their best on the big stage in Ahmedabad.

The last time the Mumbai Indians reached the final was in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals to clinch their fifth IPL title, while Punjab Kings played their last and only final in 2014, finishing as runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.