Kesari To Gold: Akshay Kumar's Biggest Bollywood Openers At The Box Office
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood star whose movies haven't yet hit the 30 crore mark on the first day. Hopes are high that 'Housefull 5' might achieve this feat. <strong>Here's a look at Akshay's 6 biggest openers so far, all earning 20 crore+ on day one...</strong></p><img><h2><strong>6. Robot 2.0 (2018)</strong></h2><p>The Hindi dubbed version of S. Shankar's Tamil film '2.0' earned 20.25 crore on its first day. The film was a super hit, earning a lifetime collection of 189.55 crore in Hindi. Akshay Kumar played the villain, while Rajinikanth was the hero. This film was a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film 'Robot'.</p><img><h2><strong>5. Singh is Bliing (2015)</strong></h2><p>Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film starred Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, and K.K. Menon. It was a semi-sequel to 'Singh is Kinng,' released in 2008. This average-performing film collected 20.67 crore on its first day and 89.95 crore lifetime.</p><img><h2><strong>4. Kesari (2019)</strong></h2><p>Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, this film earned 21.06 crore on its first day and 154.41 crore lifetime. Directed by Anurag Singh, it was a box office hit.</p><img><h2><strong>3. Gold (2018)</strong></h2><p>Directed by Reema Kagti, this film depicted the story of independent India's first Olympic medal. It earned 25.25 crore on day one and a lifetime collection of 104.72 crore, falling into the average category.</p><img><h2><strong>2. Sooryavanshi (2021)</strong></h2><p>Part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Akshay Kumar played a police officer in this film. It collected 26.29 crore on its first day and went on to become a super hit with a lifetime collection of 196 crore.</p><img><h2><strong>1. Mission Mangal (2019)</strong></h2><p>Directed by Jagan Shakti, this is Akshay Kumar's biggest opener to date. Depicting the story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, it earned 29.16 crore on the first day and 202.98 crore lifetime.</p>
