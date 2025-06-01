403
German FM claims defeating Russia can’t be achieved
(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has acknowledged that defeating Russia militarily was never a realistic goal due to its nuclear capabilities. In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), Wadephul stated that from the outset of the Ukraine conflict, it was evident that a complete Russian defeat, such as a surrender, was unlikely.
Western nations—including Germany, France, the UK, and the US under President Joe Biden—have consistently aimed to secure a “strategic defeat” for Moscow by providing ongoing military aid to Ukraine. However, Wadephul admitted that a diplomatic resolution is the only viable outcome, noting, “We are now being a bit more honest about that.”
While he praised Ukraine’s resistance, he acknowledged that Kiev has recently been losing territory. Wadephul stressed the importance of bolstering Ukraine’s position in future peace talks and claimed Russia posed a security threat to Germany—justifying Berlin’s increased defense spending and military buildup.
Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has adopted a tougher stance toward Moscow, removing range limits on weapons provided to Ukraine and considering supplying long-range Taurus missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory. Berlin also announced a €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) military aid package focused on enhancing Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities.
In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Germany of overt participation in the war and warned that the country is once again heading down a “slippery slope” reminiscent of past historical disasters.
