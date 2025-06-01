Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 91.7 manat, or $53.9 (1.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 56.8 manat, or $33.4 (1 percent), compared to last week's figure, amounting to 5,629 manat ($3,311).

Gold ounce value change May 19 5,469 manat ($3,217) May 26 5,694 manat ($3,349) May 20 5,471 manat ($3,218) May 27 5,662 manat ($3,330) May 21 5,612 manat ($3,301) May 28 - May 22 5,675 manat ($3,338) May 29 5,558 manat ($3,269) May 23 5,634 manat ($3,314) May 30 5,603 manat ($3,295) Average weekly rate 5,572 manat ($3,277) Average weekly rate 5,629 manat ($3,311)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.86 manat, or $0.50 (1.5 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 56.5 manat, or $33.2, which is 1 percent, or 0.57 manat ($0.33), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 19 55 manat ($32.3) May 26 56.9 manat ($33.4) May 20 54.8 manat ($32.2) May 27 56.5 manat ($33.2) May 21 56.2 manat ($33) May 28 - May 22 57.2 manat ($33.6) May 29 56.4 manat ($33.1) May 23 56.4 manat ($33.1) May 30 56 manat ($32.9) Average weekly rate 55.9 manat ($32.8) Average weekly rate 56.5 manat ($33.2)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week declined by 34.6 manat, or $20.3 (1.9 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 73.6 manat, or $43.2 (4.2 percent), to 1,844 manat ($1,084) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 19 1,690 manat ($994.1) May 26 1,865 manat ($1,097) May 20 1,707 manat ($1,004) May 27 1,844 manat ($1,084) May 21 1,776 manat ($1,044) May 28 - May 22 1,829 manat ($1,075) May 29 1,837 manat ($1,080) May 23 1,850 manat ($1,088) May 30 1,830 manat ($1,076) Average weekly rate 1,770 manat ($1,041) Average weekly rate 1,844 manat ($1,084)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 57 manat ($33.5), or 3.3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium decreased by 23.8 manat ($14), or 1.4 percent, compared to last week, to 1,673 manat ($984.1).

Palladium ounce value change May 19 1,644 manat ($967) May 26 1,706 manat ($1,003) May 20 1,658 manat ($975.2) May 27 1,677 manat ($986.4) May 21 1,713 manat ($1,007) May 28 - May 22 1,747 manat ($1,027) May 29 1,660 manat ($976.4) May 23 1,722 manat ($1,012) May 30 1,649 manat ($970) Average weekly rate 1,697 manat ($998.2) Average weekly rate 1,673 manat ($984.1)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, as the date fell on a non-working day.