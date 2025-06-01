Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Gold ounce value change
May 19
5,469 manat ($3,217)
May 26
5,694 manat ($3,349)
May 20
5,471 manat ($3,218)
May 27
5,662 manat ($3,330)
May 21
5,612 manat ($3,301)
May 28
-
May 22
5,675 manat ($3,338)
May 29
5,558 manat ($3,269)
May 23
5,634 manat ($3,314)
May 30
5,603 manat ($3,295)
Average weekly rate
5,572 manat ($3,277)
Average weekly rate
|
5,629 manat ($3,311)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.86 manat, or $0.50 (1.5 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 56.5 manat, or $33.2, which is 1 percent, or 0.57 manat ($0.33), more than last week's figure.
Silver ounce value change
May 19
55 manat ($32.3)
May 26
56.9 manat ($33.4)
May 20
54.8 manat ($32.2)
May 27
56.5 manat ($33.2)
May 21
56.2 manat ($33)
May 28
-
May 22
57.2 manat ($33.6)
May 29
56.4 manat ($33.1)
May 23
56.4 manat ($33.1)
May 30
56 manat ($32.9)
Average weekly rate
55.9 manat ($32.8)
Average weekly rate
56.5 manat ($33.2)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week declined by 34.6 manat, or $20.3 (1.9 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 73.6 manat, or $43.2 (4.2 percent), to 1,844 manat ($1,084) compared to last week's figure.
Platinum ounce value change
May 19
1,690 manat ($994.1)
May 26
1,865 manat ($1,097)
May 20
1,707 manat ($1,004)
May 27
1,844 manat ($1,084)
May 21
1,776 manat ($1,044)
May 28
-
May 22
1,829 manat ($1,075)
May 29
1,837 manat ($1,080)
May 23
1,850 manat ($1,088)
May 30
1,830 manat ($1,076)
Average weekly rate
1,770 manat ($1,041)
Average weekly rate
1,844 manat ($1,084)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 57 manat ($33.5), or 3.3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium decreased by 23.8 manat ($14), or 1.4 percent, compared to last week, to 1,673 manat ($984.1).
Palladium ounce value change
May 19
1,644 manat ($967)
May 26
1,706 manat ($1,003)
May 20
1,658 manat ($975.2)
May 27
1,677 manat ($986.4)
May 21
1,713 manat ($1,007)
May 28
-
May 22
1,747 manat ($1,027)
May 29
1,660 manat ($976.4)
May 23
1,722 manat ($1,012)
May 30
1,649 manat ($970)
Average weekly rate
1,697 manat ($998.2)
Average weekly rate
1,673 manat ($984.1)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, as the date fell on a non-working day.
