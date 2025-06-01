Handle Card Terminal Disconnection Gracefully

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 31, 2025 6:36 am - This pull request introduces improved handling for unexpected disconnections from card terminals during active sessions.

Previously, when a card terminal was unplugged, lost connection, or powered off during operation, the system would either hang, crash, or display a generic error message. This update ensures the application now detects such disconnections promptly and responds with appropriate user feedback and system cleanup.

Problem

In environments where card terminals are frequently connected and disconnected (e.g., retail counters or kiosks), unexpected loss of connection can occur. The prior implementation did not account for mid-session disconnections effectively. This led to several issues:

.Transactions were left in an incomplete state.

.The user interface became unresponsive or showed ambiguous errors.

.Background services continued polling or waiting indefinitely.

.Application logs lacked clarity about the cause of failure.

These issues not only hindered usability but also introduced potential risks to transactional integrity.

Solution

The solution implemented in this PR includes the following key improvements:

.Connection Watchdog: A background task monitors the connection state of the card terminal in real time. If a disconnection is detected, it triggers recovery logic.

.Graceful Recovery: When a disconnection occurs:

oAny pending transaction is safely aborted.

oAll device resources are released.

oThe system state is reset to idle.

oA clear, user-friendly error message is displayed.

.Enhanced Logging: Logs now include detailed messages indicating the terminal disconnection event, including timestamps and session context for easier debugging.

.UI Feedback: Users are notified instantly if a card terminal becomes unavailable, and guided to reconnect or retry.

Testing

Manual and automated tests were performed, including:

.Disconnecting the card terminal during idle, transaction initiation, and mid-transaction phases.

.Reconnecting the terminal after failure and verifying recovery flow.

.Verifying that no zombie threads or unreleased handles remain after a disconnect.

.Checking that UI displays correct status messages in all cases.

All tests passed successfully.

Impact

This update significantly improves the robustness and user experience of card terminal interactions. It reduces the chances of incomplete transactions, improves error transparency, and ensures the application remains stable under edge-case hardware scenarios.

