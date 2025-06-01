403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US State Department states Russia-Ukraine peace is ‘up to them’
(MENAFN) The United States has facilitated the conditions for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine but will not continue indefinitely without progress, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told Fox News on Saturday.
Following their first direct talks in three years on May 16 in Istanbul—where both sides agreed to draft detailed ceasefire proposals—Russia suggested a second round for June 2 in the same city. Ukraine has yet to confirm attendance.
“This isn’t something that can drag on forever,” Bruce stated, clarifying that the process has limits and won’t become routine. “We’ve brought them to the table and made our expectations clear, but the rest is up to them.”
President Donald Trump has echoed similar sentiments, warning he may abandon the talks if no headway is made. He also threatened new sanctions against Moscow if it fails to engage seriously. In April, he told reporters, “If either side makes it too difficult, we’ll just step away.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has denied delaying the process, saying it plans to present its peace proposal at the next meeting. Russian officials have also accused Kiev of misleading Washington and stalling genuine negotiations.
Following their first direct talks in three years on May 16 in Istanbul—where both sides agreed to draft detailed ceasefire proposals—Russia suggested a second round for June 2 in the same city. Ukraine has yet to confirm attendance.
“This isn’t something that can drag on forever,” Bruce stated, clarifying that the process has limits and won’t become routine. “We’ve brought them to the table and made our expectations clear, but the rest is up to them.”
President Donald Trump has echoed similar sentiments, warning he may abandon the talks if no headway is made. He also threatened new sanctions against Moscow if it fails to engage seriously. In April, he told reporters, “If either side makes it too difficult, we’ll just step away.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has denied delaying the process, saying it plans to present its peace proposal at the next meeting. Russian officials have also accused Kiev of misleading Washington and stalling genuine negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment