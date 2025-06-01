403
Israel assures murdering another Hamas director
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that Muhammad Sinwar, the newly appointed leader of Hamas, was killed in a targeted airstrike on May 13 in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Sinwar had assumed leadership following the deaths of his brother Yahya Sinwar and top commander Muhammad Deif in earlier IDF operations last October.
According to a statement released Saturday, the strike was executed in coordination with Israel’s Shin Bet security service and targeted an underground Hamas command center reportedly located beneath the European Hospital. “We eliminated the Head of Hamas, again. He happens to be a Sinwar too,” the IDF posted on X, emphasizing that Hamas operatives were using civilian infrastructure to shield military operations.
The IDF accused Muhammad Sinwar of playing a key role in planning and executing the October 7 attacks on Israel. Also killed in the operation were Muhammad Shabana, head of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, and Mehdi Kuwara, who led the group’s Khan Younis battalion. Both were reportedly involved in the October assault and the holding of Israeli hostages.
Hamas has yet to confirm or deny Sinwar’s death and has previously rejected claims of operating beneath civilian facilities. Gazan health officials reported that the May 13 strike killed 28 people.
This confirmation follows intensified Israeli operations in Gaza after the failure of a ceasefire agreement in March. While recent reports suggest that both Israel and Hamas are open to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that military efforts will continue until Hamas is fully dismantled. After the hospital-area strike, he reiterated Israel’s commitment to freeing all remaining hostages and completing its military objectives.
