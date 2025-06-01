Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rizkallah Shines In Round 3 Of Qatar Karting Championship

2025-06-01 03:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Karim Rizkallah stole the show at the Lusail Track, claiming a commanding victory in the third round of the 2025 Qatar Karting Championship. Rizkallah clocked the fastest lap of the race at 1:08.618 seconds, cementing his lead in the 12-lap final with a total time of 13:58.21.

Victor Litaudon followed closely in second, finishing just 1.570 seconds behind Rizkallah. Mohamed Al Thani secured third place, maintaining a gap of 3.585 seconds from the leader. Tameem Hassiba crossed the line in fourth, while Aleksei Guzov rounded out the top five.

The Championship, powered by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, returns on June 3-4 for the fourth and penultimate round.

MENAFN01062025000063011010ID1109620788

