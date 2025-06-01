LWC Studios旗下基金喜迎第300笔资助金颁发
华盛顿2025年6月1日 /美通社/ -- LWC Studios 今日宣布,其旗下Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund 自2021年成立以来已颁发第300笔资助金。 获资助者已利用该资金向众多奖项提交作品参评,包括:The Ambies、Webby Awards、International Women's Podcast Awards、Tribeca Film Festival、Radio Academy Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS)、British Podcast Awards、Black Podcasting Awards、Australian Podcast Awards和George Polk Award。
LWC Studios作为该基金的无偿运营方,在财务赞助商AIR 的支持下,为制作人、编辑等创作者承担参评费用,每位创作者每自然年最高可获200美元资助。 它还报销每年高达500美元的数字音频制作培训费。
LWC Studios同时宣布加拿大创意机构Sequel 成为Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund 新合作伙伴。 在Sequel的支持下,该基金将继续履行其承诺:支持并深化播客人才储备,同时为独立制作人和初入行的BIPOC(黑人、原住民和有色人种)、酷儿及跨性别制作人拓宽渠道,使他们能够提交作品参加奖项评选和比赛,并获得基金资助的职业拓展培训。
Sequel联合创始人Tori Allen表示:“在我的整个职业生涯中--从加拿大广播公司(CBC Radio)到国际新闻报道再到品牌故事讲述--总有导师为我这个有色人种女性、酷儿及跨性别盟友保留表达空间。 这种支持塑造了今日的我,这也是我想创立Sequel的重要原因--帮助新声音取得突破并蓬勃发展,特别是在加拿大。 与Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund的合作,是庆祝Sequel成立一周年的有意义方式,也体现了我们想要助力打造的播客行业面貌:具有包容性,充满可能性。”
LWC Studios创始人兼首席执行官Juleyka Lantigua表示:“Sequel是一个理想的基金合作伙伴,因为它契合该基金赖以建立的价值观:坚持创新与包容,践行'攀登时不忘提携他人'的精神。”
该基金全年接受费用报销申请,符合资质的独立制作人须常驻加拿大、英国、美国或澳大利亚。
如感兴趣,可点击此处 申请。 可通过以下平台支持该基金:Patreon 、AIR 及Buy Me a Coffee 。
敬请访问: PodcastingSeriously/Fund
