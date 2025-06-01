Musk explains his black eye at White House event

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, drew attention when he appeared at the White House on Friday sporting a noticeable black eye during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump. The event marked Musk’s resignation from his leadership position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force focused on reducing federal waste.When asked by reporters about the apparent injury, Musk explained it resulted from playfully sparring with his young son, “Lil X.”“I told him he could punch me in the face—and he did,” Musk recounted. “It didn’t hurt much at the time, but I guess it bruised later.”President Trump commented that he hadn’t noticed the black eye until reporters pointed it out, adding, “X could do it. If you knew X, he could do it.”Musk also joked that he was “nowhere near France” when the incident happened—an apparent reference to a viral moment earlier in the week when France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, slapped President Emmanuel Macron on camera during a visit to Vietnam.The press conference came a day after The New York Times published a report citing anonymous sources who alleged Musk regularly uses drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms. The article claimed Musk sometimes takes ketamine daily and mixes it with other substances.In response, Musk dismissed the report, criticizing the publication by referencing its Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the now-disputed Russiagate story: “This is the same paper that won a Pulitzer for false reporting.”During the event, President Trump thanked Musk for his efforts leading DOGE. Musk assured that although he is stepping down, he will continue to support the initiative and advise the president, saying, “This is not the end.”

