Iran Dismisses UN Nuclear Watchdog Report as Biased
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iran dismissed a UN nuclear watchdog report as "politically motivated and lacking balance," asserting that it failed to "accurately reflect the scale of Tehran's cooperation" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The rebuke came in a joint statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization, in which officials sharply criticized the document compiled by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Tehran argued that the report, requested by the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors and leaked to the press earlier on Saturday, distorts Iran’s efforts to comply with international nuclear obligations.
The IAEA’s findings claim Iran has failed to fully explain the presence of nuclear materials at three unregistered sites and continues to offer what the agency described as “less than satisfactory” cooperation. It also highlighted unresolved issues regarding uranium traces found at multiple locations over past years.
The report comes as the U.S. and Iran engage in indirect negotiations, brokered by Oman. Since April, five rounds of talks—three in Muscat and two in Rome—have been held, centered on Iran’s nuclear activities and the possibility of lifting U.S. sanctions.
Iran insists it has remained constructive in its engagement with the IAEA, citing compliance under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.
“Unfortunately, despite this extensive cooperation, the report fails to accurately reflect the level of Iran's engagement,” the statement said. Officials further argued that the document conflates Iran’s binding responsibilities under the NPT with voluntary measures tied to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Iran also accused the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany of undermining both the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by imposing what it called “illegal” sanctions and leveraging political pressure.
Labeling the report as being shaped by foreign influence, Tehran warned that any attempt to use it as the basis for punitive action during the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on June 9 would prompt “appropriate countermeasures” in defense of its sovereign rights.
