Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Considers Major Tariff Reductions

India Considers Major Tariff Reductions


2025-06-01 02:41:15
(MENAFN) India has reportedly proposed significant reductions in import duties on a variety of products, aiming to finalize a preliminary trade arrangement with the United States, according to a report by the media on Wednesday.

Despite this offer, the country appears intent on preserving elevated tariffs on particularly sensitive agricultural commodities, such as grains and dairy goods.

The Indian government is hoping to reach an accord before July 9, a date by which the US has warned it may enforce a 26 percent retaliatory tariff on all Indian exports.

Sources familiar with the ongoing discussions informed the media that India has expressed readiness to lower import duties on less critical agricultural imports, like almonds, which are currently subject to tariffs as high as 120 percent.

The country may also entertain the possibility of decreasing tariffs on foreign oil and gas, which currently fall within the 2.5 percent to 3 percent range, the report noted.

While the media’s informants refrained from disclosing the specific US goods that New Delhi is prepared to “substantially” reduce tariffs on—citing the talks being at an “early stage”—Indian trade representatives have implied that any compromises would mirror those seen in previous trade deals.

For instance, in its agreement with the UK, India agreed to lower tariffs on items like alcoholic spirits, automobiles (including electric models), automotive parts, and industrial goods.

MENAFN01062025000045017167ID1109620753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search