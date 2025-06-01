403
Ramaphosa Appoints Judges to Investigate in Apartheid-Era Justice
(MENAFN) President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated former Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe to head the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Inquiry, which will investigate prolonged delays in the prosecution and examination of crimes committed during the apartheid period. The scope of this inquiry spans from 2003 to the present day.
Supporting Judge Khampepe in this role will be retired Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Senior Counsel Advocate Andrea Gabriel.
Their collective experience is expected to aid in thoroughly examining any obstructions or postponements related to these historical cases.
Ramaphosa has formally authorized the formation of this judicial commission through an official proclamation. The primary purpose of the inquiry is to assess whether there were efforts to hinder or obstruct the pursuit of justice in relation to atrocities carried out under apartheid.
According to a statement released by the presidency, this move stems from a legal agreement that emerged during mediation processes in a lawsuit initiated by the relatives of individuals who fell victim to apartheid-era crimes.
This settlement paved the way for the creation of the commission.
President Ramaphosa remarked: “For many years, there have been allegations of interference in these cases. This alleged interference is seen as the cause of an unacceptable delay in the investigation and prosecution of brutal crimes committed under apartheid. This has caused the families of victims great anguish and frustration.”
He emphasized the need for closure and fairness, not only for those directly impacted but for the broader South African society.
“All affected families – and indeed all South Africans – deserve closure and justice. A commission of inquiry with broad and comprehensive terms of reference is an opportunity to establish the truth and provide guidance on any further action that needs to be taken.”
