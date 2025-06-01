Delhi: CBI Arrests IRS Officer, Aide In Bribery Case
The accused were identified as a 2007 batch senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer, Amit Kumar Singal, who is presently posted as Additional Director General, Directorate of Taxpayer Services, New Delhi, and his aide, Harsh Kotak, the CBI said in a statement.
The duo was arrested for demanding and accepting Rs 25 lakh as part payment of the total bribe of Rs 45 lakh from the complainant.
The CBI registered a case on Saturday on allegations that the accused public servant demanded illegal gratification of Rs 45 lakh from the complainant in exchange for extending favourable treatment from the Revenue/Income Tax Department.
"The demand was accompanied by threats of legal action, imposition of heavy penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance," said the investigative agency.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused private person red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the accused public servant at Singal's residence in Mohali, Punjab.
Singal was also apprehended from his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
Later, both accused were arrested, said the CBI, adding that the two will be produced before the Competent Court.
After the arrests, CBI teams carried out search operations at multiple locations linked to the two accused in Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai.
The agency said the operation is ongoing, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the corruption.
