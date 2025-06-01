403
Musk Appears with Black Eye at White House
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the high-profile leader of Tesla and SpaceX, drew considerable attention during a press briefing at the Oval Office on Friday, where he appeared alongside U.S. Leader Donald Trump sporting what looked like a bruised eye.
The conference was held to mark Musk’s exit from his position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a special task force focused on eliminating unnecessary federal expenditures.
When inquired by reporters about the visible injury, Musk explained that he had been “horsing around” with his son, “Lil X.”
He humorously shared, “I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did.” Musk added, “I did not really feel much at the time, and then I guess it bruises up.”
President Trump commented that he hadn't noticed the discoloration around Musk’s eye until it was brought up by members of the press. “X could do it. If you knew X, he could do it,” Trump remarked, showing support for Musk’s explanation.
Musk also made a tongue-in-cheek reference to an incident that occurred earlier in the week, joking that he “was not anywhere near France” when the injury happened.
This was a lighthearted nod to a recent event in which France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, slapped President Emmanuel Macron in full view of the media as they were disembarking from an aircraft during a visit to Vietnam.
Adding to the media swirl, the media released an article on Thursday quoting anonymous informants who alleged that Musk has been partaking in a troubling amount of narcotics.
According to the piece, he is reportedly taking ketamine “often, sometimes daily,” and combining it with other substances, including ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms.
