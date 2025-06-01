Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico’s President Calls for Vote in Unprecedented Public Judicial Election

Mexico’s President Calls for Vote in Unprecedented Public Judicial Election


(MENAFN) On Saturday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on citizens to engage actively in Sunday’s unprecedented judicial election, marking the first occasion where the public will directly choose federal judiciary members.

Sheinbaum described the upcoming vote as a “historic day” for the nation, emphasizing its role in creating a “fair, people-centered judiciary” whose authority derives directly from popular mandate.

“For the first time, we will all decide who we want as justices of the Supreme Court,” Sheinbaum affirmed. “This is the great transformation our country is experiencing.”

Addressing concerns about potential executive overreach or political manipulation, Sheinbaum firmly rejected such claims. “Those who want to preserve a system of corruption and privilege claim the election is rigged. That is completely false,” she declared.

