Hamas demands lasting truce in Gaza
(MENAFN)
The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas made a statement on Saturday that they have given an answer to the newest Gaza truce offer by US representative Steve Witkoff through middle negotiators, which are Egypt and Qatar.
The announcement released by Hamas featured a list of requests, including “a permanent ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and guarantees for the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the territory.”
Under the structure of the offer, the motion suggested freeing 10 Israeli hostages and giving over the bodies of 18 others in return for a decided-on number of Palestinian inmates.
Nevertheless, Hamas did not specifically declare its consent of the Witkoff offer.
The group stated that after the answer, there would be a ring of national sessions, in which they will think deeply about its task toward the torment of the Palestinians.
