Russian Diplomat Accuses Zelensky of Avoiding Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian first deputy representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, claimed in an interview with a news agency that Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky is deliberately avoiding genuine peace talks in an effort to extend the ongoing conflict.
According to Polyansky, Russia had suggested another round of in-person discussions, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, but Ukraine has yet to officially agree to participate.
Polyansky alleged that Ukrainian authorities are deliberately trying to mislead others, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, by portraying Russia as uninterested in a peaceful resolution.
“They are making every effort to convince [US President Donald Trump] that Russia isn’t interested in peace,” he stated.
He emphasized that Kyiv appears to be insincere in its diplomatic engagements, remarking, “It is absolutely clear that Ukraine isn’t interested in negotiations. They’re simply playing games. For them, it’s not a serious or meaningful negotiation.”
The Russian envoy further argued that Ukraine’s actions and rhetoric should be viewed through the perspective of a government intent on dragging out hostilities.
“Everything Kiev now does and says should be analyzed through [the lens] of Ukraine wanting to prolong the war,” he said. Polyansky claimed that President Zelensky is driven by a desire to cling to authority and escape responsibility, especially as his presidential mandate officially ended in May 2024.
Despite this, Zelensky has not announced new elections, attributing the delay to martial law.
Polyansky insisted that Zelensky avoids any authentic peace efforts because doing so would necessitate elections – an outcome he allegedly dreads.
“It is not in the interest of the Ukrainian president to engage in any meaningful peaceful efforts because they would lead to elections – something he fears the most,” Polyansky stated.
He also accused the Ukrainian leader of trying to dodge potential legal consequences for “the embezzlement of the state budget and Western aid,” concluding that Zelensky will do everything possible to prevent that situation from unfolding.
