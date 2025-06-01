KOTC Receives Green Certifications From GORD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait Oil Tanker Company's (KOTC) Umm Al Aish LPG Filling Plant has received an array of green certifications from the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD).

Most notably, the plant has been awarded the Net-Zero Energy Certification, along with certifications in energy efficiency and sustainable operations under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), as well as Arcadia Certification for energy centers efficiency.

The awards were presented during an official ceremony held at KOTC headquarters in Kuwait.

KOTC is now the first-ever entity in the Middle East to receive GORD's Net-Zero Energy Certification for an industrial facility. The certification recognizes the ability of Umm Al Aish LPG filling plant to balance its total energy consumption with renewable energy production onsite over a 12-month period.

The Net-Zero Energy Certification acknowledges that the Plant's PV solar facility generates enough renewable energy annually to offset the entire energy drawn from the grid, resulting in a net energy use of zero.

Shaikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting CEO of KOTC, said,“Receiving these prestigious certifications from GORD, for our Umm Al Aish LPG Filling Plant, is a significant milestone for KOTC that reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability. Our collaboration with GORD has been invaluable in achieving these goals, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in the oil and gas sector toward a greener future.”

The event was attended by GORD's Founding Chairman, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, who handed over the certificates and plaques to Shaikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting CEO of KOTC, in the presence of the company's engineers involved in this project.

Commending KOTC's pioneering efforts, Dr. Yousef Alhorr stated,“Presenting KOTC with the first-ever Net-Zero Energy Certification alongside the impressive green building awards, is a moment of pride not just for KOTC but the whole nation, setting an ambitious benchmark for the industry in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.”

In addition to this pioneering accomplishment, KOTC's Umm Al Aish LPG Filling Plant has garnered several other green building recognitions including GSAS Operations under GORD's Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).

The Management and Administration Building within Umm Al Aish Plant has been awarded GSAS Operations Gold Rating, while the Social Building has received GSAS Operations Silver Rating, underlining KOTC's strong commitment to sustainable building operations.