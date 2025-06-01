Al Suwaidi Shines As Final Round Of Al Shaqab League Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalid Jassim Al Suwaidi delivered a flawless performance aboard Isis du Genet to win the Future Champions 105/110cm class, stealing the spotlight on the opening day of the third and final round of the Al Shaqab National Show Jumping League yesterday.

Competing at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena, Al Suwaidi impressed in the jump-off, clocking 26.36 seconds to secure first place. Mohammed Hamza Al Kuwari, riding Carte Blanche, followed with a time of 29.17 seconds to take second.

Al Shaqab League Event Director Khalid Al Nuami honoured the podium winners.

Hadi Mansour Al Shahwani, on Monopoly, posted a competitive 26.53 seconds in the jump-off to claim third place.

Faisal Mohammed Al Naimi (riding Dilandra), Mohammed Faisal Al Marri (Dusty), and Yousuf Abdulrahman Al Muftah (Senna Lafont) rounded out the top six in the event.

Meanwhile, Alya Hamad Jassim Al Thani partnered with Geale to claim victory in the Intro 80cm class, delivering a flawless round in 53.02 seconds.

Just behind her, Melina Karagiannidi and Cascade Sammy secured second place with a near-identical time of 53.04 seconds. Adel Abdel Raziq completed the podium after an impressive ride on Phoenix.

Raziq was followed by Salman Faisal Al Marri, Maryam Ahmed Mohamood Erbad and Jassim Saoud Al Fakhroo, rounding out the top six. Al Shaqab League Manager Khalid Al Nuami presented the awards to the leading riders.

Earlier in the day, Tamim Misfer Alqahtani, riding Carnelian, triumphed in the Intro 40cm class with a clean round in 48.77 seconds.

Aisha Sultan Al Enazi, aboard Tinkerbell, took second with a time of 49.97 seconds, while Maryam Abdulazeem Al Abdulwahab on Pedro finished third.

Mohammed Ahmad Al Sulaiti, Ameena Hassan Al Thawadi, and Noora Yousif Al Kuwari completed the top six standings. Legacy and Heritage Specialist Commercial at Al Shaqab Ahmed Khaled Al Hemaidi honoured the riders during the prize ceremony.

Today's second day of action will feature the Amateur Class (90/100cm) and Youth Champions (125/130cm) events.