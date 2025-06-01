Qatar's Shahin Wins Gold At Ulaanbaatar Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Team Qatar made headlines at the Ulaanbaatar Open Wrestling Ranking Series event in Mongolian capital yesterday as Shahin Eidimohammad Badaghimofrad clinched gold in the 82kg Greco-Roman category.

Earlier, Shahin was handed a default victory in the second round, after Turkish wrestler Burhan Akbudak withdrew due to an injury. In the final, the 23-year-old Qatari wrestler dominated his Indian opponent Prince Prince with a decisive 9-0 victory, earning a well-deserved gold medal.



