Doha Forum, QFFD Host Panel At Astana International Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Astana: Doha Forum, in partnership with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), co-hosted a high-level panel at the Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen economic resilience in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and developing economies amid mounting global pressures.

The session, titled“Securing the Future: Advancing Economic Stability in a Shifting World,” brought together global leaders, financial experts and policymakers to explore how vulnerable economies can adapt to a rapidly evolving global landscape marked by geopolitical fragmentation, post-pandemic recovery challenges, and widening inequality.

Opening the session, General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari emphasised the importance of inclusive and collaborative strategies in navigating today's intersecting crises.“Our world stands at a decisive crossroads,” said Maha Al Kuwari.“Securing the future requires solutions that are not just robust, but inclusive. Stability means ensuring that developing economies are not only able to recover - but equipped to thrive through equitable partnerships, resilient systems, and policies that leave no one behind.”

Investments Department Manager at QFFD Rwodah Al Nuaimi stated,“Building on the momentum of the high-level session, QFFD reaffirms the importance of sustainable and innovative financing solutions to address the complex challenges facing Least Developed Countries. Multilateral cooperation and strategic partnerships are essential to creating inclusive, long-term impact. By advancing locally driven solutions and unlocking catalytic capital through instruments like blended finance and results-based funding, we can empower communities, promote economic self-reliance, and drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals-ensuring no one is left behind.”

The high-level dialogue reaffirmed the central role of multilateralism and innovative financing in advancing economic resilience. Through this collaboration, Doha Forum and the Qatar Fund for Development reaffirm their commitment to fostering meaningful global dialogue.