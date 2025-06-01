NHRC Signs Mous With ILO, Azerbaijan Research Center To Advance Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) of Qatar, chaired by H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah, has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Social Research Center of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the international conference on“Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: Opportunities, Risks, and Visions for a Better Future.”

The agreements align with the NHRC's strategic efforts to expand international cooperation in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Al-Attiyah emphasised that the MoU with the ILO marks a milestone in consolidating social justice and advancing labour rights, especially for vulnerable groups such as migrant workers, women, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

She noted that this institutional partnership will contribute to the development of awareness and training tools, and foster stronger engagement with society in alignment with the NHRC's strategic objectives and Qatar's national development plans.

Al-Attiyah added that the agreement with Azerbaijan's Social Research Center reflects the NHRC's commitment to expanding knowledge-based and research partnerships, opening new avenues for sharing experiences in harmonizing national legislation with international treaties, strengthening monitoring and documentation mechanisms, and building national capacities in the human rights field.

She said:“This cooperation embodies our commitment to joint action and role integration with peer institutions on the international stage.”

The MoU with the ILO was signed by Head of the ILO Project Office in Qatar Max Tunon. The agreement aims to establish a structured institutional framework to promote human and labor rights, particularly those of migrant workers, in line with Qatar's National Human Rights Strategy 2024–2030 and the Joint Work Program between the ILO and Qatar's Ministry of Labour (2024–2028).

The second MoU was signed by the Chairman of the Executive Board of the Social Research Center of Azerbaijan Zahid Oruj.

The agreement focuses on sharing expertise and data related to the alignment of national laws with international human rights treaties. It also includes collaborative work on spreading human rights awareness and implementing both training and research programs.

Furthermore, the two parties will enhance mechanisms for monitoring, documentation, and redress.