Doha Forum Participates In Jeju Forum In South Korea

Jeju: The Doha Forum participated in a high-level panel discussion during the 20th edition of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in South Korea, reaffirming its strong commitment to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and inclusivity in addressing global challenges.

The panel brought together a distinguished group of leaders from prominent international forums to explore how global platforms such as the Jeju Forum, Doha Forum, and others can contribute to mediation efforts, crisis management, and advancing collective action.

Participants highlighted the critical role played by international forums as flexible, neutral platforms that bring together diverse perspectives and contribute to shaping policy agendas and global discourse.

The panel featured a notable lineup of speakers, including Executive Director of the Doha Forum H E Mubarak bin Ajlan Al Kuwari, Secretary-General of the Bled Strategic Forum Peter Grk, Deputy Secretary-General of the World Peace Forum Dr. Sun Xiufeng, Assistant Professor at George Mason University Korea Dr. Han Entak, and former President of the Jeju Forum H E Kim Bong-hyun.

In his remarks, Al Kuwari said that Global forums were no longer side events in diplomacy, but dynamic spaces where new ideas get explored, partnerships form, and practical solutions are crafted. He highlighted the crucial role they play in turning public dialogue and community engagement into actionable political outcomes.

He also emphasised that the Doha Forum embodies Qatar's broader strategic diplomatic vision, which is rooted in creating inclusive spaces for dialogue, bridging divides, and hosting diverse voices from across the geopolitical spectrum, including from the United States, China, Russia, and Ukraine.

As part of its participation in the Jeju Forum, the Doha Forum signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jeju Forum, officially designating the latter as a strategic content partner.

The agreement includes the organisation of joint sessions at the upcoming Doha Forum, scheduled for December, as well as continued bilateral cooperation throughout the year.

It is worth noting that the Doha Forum, established in 2000, is one of the world's leading platforms for global dialogue.

Its most recent edition in 2024 attracted over 5,000 participants from 162 countries, including heads of state, ministers, and global thought leaders.

The forum is set to return this year on December 6-7, 2025.