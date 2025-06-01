Qatar Attends Tajikistan Conference On Glaciers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dushanbe: Qatar participated in the high-level International Conference on Glacier Preservation, held in the capital city of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, with broad participation from government representatives, international organizations, and experts in environmental and water issues.

Qatar's delegation to the conference was led by Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Musallami, who serves as Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

This participation reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at protecting natural resources, particularly freshwater resources, which are directly affected by the accelerating melting of glaciers due to climate change.

The Qatari delegation emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation, sharing expertise, and developing innovative and sustainable solutions to protect glaciers and maintain ecological balance for the benefit of future generations.

Qatar also reaffirmed its commitment to ambitious environmental policies and to regional and international initiatives to address the impacts of climate change.