Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Group At UN Firmly Rejects Use Of Food, Humanitarian Aid As Weapons Of War In Gaza


2025-06-01 02:08:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in a media stand organised by the Arab Group at the UN to address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The event was held at the UN headquarters in New York. The Arab Group firmly rejected the use of food and humanitarian aid as weapons of war in Gaza, calling for the removal of all restrictions that hinder the safe and sustainable delivery of aid across the enclave to meet urgent humanitarian needs.

Qatar's Permanent Representative reaffirmed country's ongoing efforts in its joint mediation with Egypt and the United States to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

