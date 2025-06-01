Byrne Elliott Music Announces Upcoming Release Of Instrumental Album 'Age Of Enlightenment'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 31, 2025 1:09 pm - Byrne Elliott Music will release a new captivating instrumental album, "Age of Enlightenment," on June 6, 2025, available on all major streaming platforms.

Olympia, WA., USA May 31st, 2025 - Byrne Elliott Music, known for their spellbinding and thought-provoking music, is proud to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated instrumental Album“Age of Enlightenment.” Fans can stream or download the album starting June 6, 2025, on all major digital music stores and streaming services.

“Age of Enlightenment” is highly considered one of the greatest instrumental albums of all time. Ten epic instruments are featured on the album“Age of Enlightenment.” Each of the recordings musically connects the listener to a diverse gamut of philosophical, introspection, and spiritual awakening.“Age of Enlightenment” craftily brings the audience into a state of euphoric mindfulness growth, warming the human spirit with calmness and meditative focus. Then, as life often does, suddenly it takes the listener off a safe path to chaotic uncertainty where external judgement becomes prevalent until inner independence of thought takes control and leads to personal enlightenment. Hope is restored yet continuously challenged by past and repeated traumas realized. Insight gained then threads itself through the individual's emotions and life experiences.

The order of the recordings in“Age of Enlightenment has been chosen to maximize listener engagement and understanding.“Age of Enlightenment,” the opening and title track is mind-opening, royally blissful, optimistic, and hopeful. The second track,“Sunlight” is inspiring, uplifting, spiritual and contemplative.“Calamity, the third piece, is darkly energetic, discontent, enraged, forceful, predatory, and rebellious. The fourth recording“La Seconda Venuta di Cristo (The Second Coming of Christ)” features Gregorian chants accompanied with the organ and percussions to create an atmosphere of solemnity and depth, in the style of religious musical productions found in“The Robe,”“The Ten Commandments” and“Ben Hur.”“Olympic Destiny,” the fifth track is a multi-movement production described as powerful, spellbinding, magical, and encompassing key elements of human emotion and spirit.

Finalizing the last five recordings of the album“Age of Enlightenment” includes the sixth track“American Revolution” described as forceful, intense, determined, and celebratory optimism. Track seven“Hope for the Hopeless” is melancholy, empathetic and thoughtful with an undercurrent of hopefulness. Recording eight,“Haunted Love” provokes an unsettling, chilling yet captivating feeling.“Lesson's Never Learned,” track nine, guides the listener through an array of somber emotions and reflections. The final track,“Dance of Life” is performed by the talented renown pianist BoKyung Lee, creating magical intrigue to this timeless classic.

Byrne Elliott Music is a music production company, record label and recording artist. Byrne Elliott Music collaborates with passionate singers, musicians, recording producers, recording engineers, and entertainment companies to create and distribute music that fills the hearts and minds of listeners all over the world. Byrne Elliott Music, including their new album release“Age of Enlightenment,” is available through top digital music, video, and streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.