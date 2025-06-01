Azercell's Support For Young Talents Leads To Another International Success
The 19th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO 2025) was held online on May 17–18. Aykhan Damirli, an 11th-grade student at the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, won a bronze medal in this prestigious international competition.
Held annually since 2007, the APIO is one of the most renowned programming contests in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's event brought together nearly 900 students from 42 countries. Over the course of five hours, contestants tackled complex algorithmic problems, demonstrating their programming knowledge and problem-solving skills.
It is worth mentioning that“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been actively implementing numerous projects aimed at increasing digital literacy and supporting young talents in the field of informatics in Azerbaijan as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. Among these initiatives, Azercell's collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education holds a special place. For nearly a decade, Azercell has been providing consistent support to school students preparing for international subject Olympiads.
Thanks to these development programs, students from both the capital and the regions of the country have won a total of 91 medals in programming competitions, successfully representing Azerbaijan on the international stage.
