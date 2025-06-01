403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) --
1959 -- A law amended in 1955 regarding the Indian currency law was implemented, thus the new Indian banknote became the sole legal currency in Kuwait.
1961 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) took over responsibility from Kuwait Oil Company limited (KOC) of distributing petroleum products at locally.
1964 -- Renowned actor Mohammad Al-Nashmi established the Kuwaiti Theatre troupe.
1980 -- A bomb exploded at KOC's London offices without casualties occurring.
1988 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree allowing GCC citizens to own shares in Kuwaiti companies.
1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the new building of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in Shuwaikh administrative area. KRCS was established in 1965 as an independent entity supporting the Kuwaiti authorities' humanitarian efforts.
1996 -- The Ministry of Finance launched first investment fund, with the participation of many private and public local investors and foreign companies committed to the offset program. The fund, with a capital of KD 50-100 million, was designed to invest in new companies and upgrade existing ones.
2002 -- KRCS ranked first in the Arab world and second in Asia within a list of the largest 20 national volunteer societies in 2001. The International Committee of the Red Cross made the classification.
2003 -- State of Kuwait and Italy signed a security agreement regarding status of Italian forces in the Arab Gulf country.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the regular term of the 12th legislative session of the National Assembly. MP Jassem Al-Kharafi was elected speaker.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received credentials of Mohammad Hussein Bahr Aluloum as the first Iraqi ambassador to the country since the 1990-91 blatant invasion and occupation of the country.
2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed deal to bolster cooperation and increase number of Kuwaiti tankers traversing the canal.
2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated court complexes in Al-Farwaniya and Al-Jahra; award-winning projects overseen by the Amiri Diwan.
2018 -- State of Kuwait, as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, submitted a draft resolution to prevent Israeli occupying forces from using excessive force against Palestinians. The draft was vetoed by the US.
2019 -- State of Kuwait presided over the Presidency of the UNSC for the month of June -- the third time in the country's history and the second since its non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2018-19.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti government assigned Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) to establish a platform for citizens' government appointments as part of the COVID-19 countermeasures.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti government assigned the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and affiliated companies to construct field clinics in the Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref area as part of the COVID-19 countermeasures.
2022 -- The International Communication Association awarded Social Watchers project, of Kuwait, the excellence certificate as one of the world's five best projects that use information technology and communications in media.
2022 -- Medical Oncology Department opened at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital; first of its kind outside of Kuwait Cancer Control Center.
2024 -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree assigning Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince. (end)
