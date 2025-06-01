92 Aircraft Catering Trucks To Join Emirates Flight Catering Fleet

Dubai: Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the world's largest catering operations, has inked an agreement with Mallaghan, Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO) and Volvo to purchase 53 aircraft catering trucks, an investment of USD $16 million, as part of its extensive ground fleet renewal programme, under which EKFC plans to introduce 120 next-generation vehicles over 5 years. In total, 92 aircraft catering trucks will be added to the EKFC fleet within the next 12 months, with the first vehicles slated for introduction later this year.

The new Volvo FL 250 4X2 Euro 6 aircraft catering trucks will feature advanced sensors and monitoring systems to enhance efficiencies on the ground for loading and unloading tasks, in addition to improving overall emissions reductions with the adoption of the latest Euro diesel engine technologies.

EKFC will also working on introduction of electric aircraft catering truck laying the groundwork for emission-free ground catering operations in the coming years. The electric aircraft catering truck is expected to begin operating by the summer of 2026.

EKFC currently operates a fleet of 300 aircraft catering trucks, one of the largest in the world. It is the largest culinary facility of its kind, covering 160,000 sqm with a production capacity of over 250,000 meals per day serving more than 100 airline customers in Dubai, in addition to events catering, food production and lounge catering services.

