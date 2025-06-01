CBI Arrests Top IRS Officer Amit Kumar Singal For Accepting Bribe Of ₹25 Lakh
“The CBI has arrested two accused including a Senior Indian Revenue Service Officer 2007 batch, presently posted as Additional Director General, Directorate of Taxpayer Services, New Delhi, and a private person for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the complainant,” the CBI said in a statement shared by news agency ANI on Sunday.
The CBI said it laid a trap and“caught accused private person red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the complainant on behalf of accused public servant at the public servant's residence in Mohali."Also Read | CBI extradites Angad Singh Chandhok from US over multi-million dollar tech scam
“Accused public servant was also apprehended from his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Later, both accused were arrested and will be produced before Competent Court,” he said.
A case was registered by the CBI on May 31 against the accused on allegations“that accused public servant demanded illegal gratification of ₹45 lakh from the complainant in exchange for extending favourable treatment from the Revenue/Income Tax Department.”Also Read | Kiru hydropower corruption case: CBI files chargesheet against ex-J&K governor
“The demand was accompanied by threats of legal action, imposition of heavy penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance,” the CBI said.
Meanwhile, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations across Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai.“Investigation is continuing,” the central probe agency said.
