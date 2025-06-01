Rihanna's Father, Ronald Fenty Passes Away Aged 70

Rihanna is currently dealing with a profound personal loss following the death of her father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away at the age of 70. The news has left fans around the world both surprised and saddened. Though their relationship was often marked by complications, Rihanna shared a strong emotional bond with her father. She is now mourning privately, and no official statement has been made regarding the cause of his death.

The passing of Fenty was initially reported by Starcom Network, a Barbadian media outlet. According to their coverage, he died in Los Angeles after a short illness. While neither the exact cause nor the date of his passing has been officially confirmed, sources revealed that members of his family were present during his final moments.

Photos published by Page Six captured Rihanna's younger brother, Rajad Fenty, arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rihanna was reportedly with him at the time, although she was not seen in the photographs.

To date, the singer and entrepreneur has not made any public remarks regarding her father's passing.

Ronald Fenty and Rihanna had a turbulent relationship, shaped in part by his long-standing issues with substance abuse. He separated from Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, when the singer was just 14 years old. Rihanna had once described their relationship as“really strange,” noting that, while a child naturally feels connected to their parent, it can be disorienting when that parent behaves unpredictably. She had reflected that although people often hear troubling stories about family betrayals, it's difficult to imagine such behavior coming from one's own father.

Still, during a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna had acknowledged the complexity of their relationship. She explained that, despite the pain he had caused her mother, he had also been an important and positive influence in her life. Coming to terms with both the good and bad allowed her to reconcile with him emotionally and close the distance that had formed between them.

However, that renewed peace was disrupted in 2019 when Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father. She accused him of exploiting her name and brand for commercial gain through his company, Fenty Entertainment, without her authorization.

Despite their history of ups and downs, Ronald Fenty remained a significant figure in Rihanna's life, making his passing a deeply personal loss.