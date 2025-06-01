Two-Month Fishing Ban Enforced In Uttara Kannada From June 1 To July 31

Uttara Kannada: A two-month fishing ban has begun, impacting the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen who rely on the sea. The ban, in effect from June 1 to July 31, is aimed at conserving marine resources.

During this period, trawl and purse seine boats are prohibited from fishing, while only traditional fishing boats are allowed to operate. Fishermen in Karwar have already anchored their boats at the Baithkol harbour in preparation for the ban. Fisheries department officials have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during the restricted period.

Over 2,000 boats from Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, and Bhatkal taluks in Uttara Kannada district typically head into the deep sea for fishing. Around 10,000 people depend on the industry for their livelihood. During the ban, many fishermen focus on repairing their boats and mending their nets.

This year, fishing activities came to a halt ten days earlier than usual due to a cyclone, resulting in significant losses. Boat owners are now urging the government to provide financial assistance to support fishermen during the two-month period of inactivity.